Since 1986 West Virginia Pumpkin Park in Milton has celebrated the glory of autumn and the harvest with the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, which has turned into one of the state’s largest fests. Join us October 2-5, 2025!

The festival was designed to help farmers with the raising and selling of pumpkins. Located in Milton, WV, between the two cities of Huntington and Charleston along the I-64 corridor, the festival attracts attention from throughout the region. Each October, more than 48,000 people travel to Milton to participate in our celebration of the pumpkin harvest.