The West Virginia Peach Festival is an annual family, fun-filled weekend with many activities, live entertainment, a kids’ zone, numerous craft vendors for shopping, and a large variety of delicious food trucks. Who wouldn’t love to drool over the cars and trucks at the annual Celebrity/Star Studded WV Peach Festival Car Show? Did you know the Peach Pageant allows you to move to the next higher level of WV state pageants? Or that the Peach Pageant is for both young women and young men? No peach festival would be complete without some “peach” contests and a nearly endless variety of peach-themed crafts and yummy foods.

New for 2025 is our first annual WV Peach Music Fest, with live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights. Listen and dance to the music provided by this year’s amazing lineup of musicians and bands! Want to hang out for the weekend? Campsites are available to rent right at the fairgrounds for those who want to immerse themselves in the “full” Peach Festival experience.

The West Virginia Peach Festival is held on the first weekend of August each year. The festivities will be held at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in Fort Ashby, WV, so save the date for August 1-3, 2025, for a weekend to remember!