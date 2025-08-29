West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival

Please join us to celebrate our annual celebration! This year promises to carry on its tradition of being one of the state's most spectacular and colorful events! Love and pride are inherent in the lives of Italian Americans, especially those in West Virginia. It is this cultural heritage that gave life to the idea of a festival in Clarksburg: to honor the past, celebrate the present and preserve the rich traditions for future generations.

The festival offers a wide array of authentic Italian "street food," complete with pastries that one can eat on-the-go so that watching the entertainers and visiting the vendor booths can be done with ease! There is entertainment for the bambini as well, with a specially designated children's area, with stage and entertainment for the kiddos as well as a safe carnival midway with rides and games.

With each successive year, the little festival has grown and has been rated in years past in the American Bus Association's "Top 100 Events in North America." Each year, this three-day street festival brings over 30,000 visitors to Clarksburg.

Visit our website for additional details.