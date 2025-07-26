West Virginia Hot Dog Festival

× Expand WV Hotdog Festival

Come treat yourself (and your little dog too!) to our annual WV Hot Dog Festival in Downtown Huntington, West Virginia, Saturday, July 26, 2025!

Our Tri-State area is home to an unusually large number of hot dog businesses, many decades-old, family-owned, drive-ins (and other area restaurants with hot dogs proudly listed on their menus too) that shine as beloved, true traditions to us, and to visitors from all over the world! We celebrate this unique part of our region and happily showcase them at our annual WV Hot Dog Festival!

We invite you to come to downtown Huntington, WV (recently voted AMERICA'S BEST COMMUNITY!), on the last Saturday in July each year, as we collect a dozen of the area's top hot dog businesses, and invite "famous" hot dog businesses from around the state, put them in one location, all working together to raise money for the children in our region currently facing treatment for cancer and other life-threatening illness through our treasured partnership with Hoops Family Children's Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

We welcome and invite you, your family, and the family dog, to come to our annual WV Hot Dog Festival to enjoy contests and competitions, live music and entertainment all day, displays, prizes, demonstrations, arts & crafts, great shopping, fresh farmer's market, car and truck & cycle shows, games, challenges and rides, and to sample all of these wonderfully delicious hot dogs (as many as you can eat!) in one location for the entire day at beautiful Pullman Square, and 3rd Avenue, in downtown Huntington.

There's something for everyone and every age: The all-breed dog costume contest & Pooch Parade; All-breed dog races (by weight class); the annual Wiener Dog Races at High Noon; Hot Dog Eating Contest; Root Beer Chuggin' Contest; Classic & Custom Car & Truck & Cycle Show; Inflatables, Games & Challenges for all ages; and great live entertainment all throughout the day!