West Virginia Craft Brewery Showcase

DRINK LOCAL WV

Grab a glass and get ready to go on a brew tour featuring West Virginia’s best craft breweries. This Labor Day weekend we have gathered a fine collection of local brewers to show off their tasty beverages right here at ACE’s Lost Paddle Bar & Grill. Tickets include a commemorative glass, tastings, and live music on the deck all day long. Cabins and camping are available for those wanting to make it a weekend trip. Don’t forget about our waterpark, whitewater rafting, zip lines and a ton of outdoor adventures offered right here in the New River Gorge.