West Virginia Craft Brewery Showcase

ACE Adventure Resort 1 Concho Road, Minden, West Virginia 25901

DRINK LOCAL WV

Grab a glass and get ready to go on a brew tour featuring West Virginia’s best craft breweries. This Labor Day weekend we have gathered a fine collection of local brewers to show off their tasty beverages right here at ACE’s Lost Paddle Bar & Grill. Tickets include a commemorative glass, tastings, and live music on the deck all day long. Cabins and camping are available for those wanting to make it a weekend trip. Don’t forget about our waterpark, whitewater rafting, zip lines and a ton of outdoor adventures offered right here in the New River Gorge.

Info

ACE Adventure Resort 1 Concho Road, Minden, West Virginia 25901
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
Google Calendar - West Virginia Craft Brewery Showcase - 2024-08-31 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - West Virginia Craft Brewery Showcase - 2024-08-31 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - West Virginia Craft Brewery Showcase - 2024-08-31 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - West Virginia Craft Brewery Showcase - 2024-08-31 00:00:00 ical