West Virginia Chocolate, Wine & Shine Festival

The WV Chocolate, Wine & Shine Festival showcases chocolatiers, confectionaries, specialty foods, West Virginia wineries, legal moonshine distilleries, and many artisan vendors at the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center in Morgantown, WV. The festival brings to you the best in decadent chocolates, distilled spirits prepared by the hands of the finest crafters in the state, and some of the most delectable wines that will ever cross your lips.