Festival Hours:

Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, June 27, 2025 | 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The West Virginia Bigfoot Festival first began on June 26, 2021, alongside the grand opening of The West Virginia Bigfoot Museum. The very first year, the festival drew a large crowd and caught statewide media attention. The festival was attended by approximately 1,500 people and featured a Bigfoot symposium. Vendors, food, Bigfoot researchers, art, and of course, the Bigfoot Museum itself provided a great experience and made the first annual West Virginia Bigfoot Festival a success.

Following its initial success in 2021, the 2022 festival proved to be an even greater success drawing thousands more visitors (an estimated 6,000 in total) and a greater number of vendors.

In 2023, the West Virginia Bigfoot Festival had developed into one of the largest cryptid events in the state, drawing a crowd of nearly 10,000 guests and featuring approximately 90 vendors! Unfortunately, due to the size of the event as well as some municipal issues, this would be the last year that we would host the event in Downtown Sutton.

This past year in 2024, we held the fourth annual West Virginia Bigfoot Festival in Holly-Gray Park, just a few minutes outside of town. This was also the first time that we moved to a three-day event and the event grew to nearly 20,000 attendees with approximately 200 vendors and food trucks!

For our 5-year anniversary, we are excited to host the West Virginia Bigfoot Festival at Holly-Gray Park! We plan to host some of the biggest names in the Bigfoot community as well as have up to 300 vendors and food trucks!