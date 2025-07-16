West Virginia’s Branch Mountain Bluegrass Festival
to
Moorefield, WV 1224 Powder Spring Road, Moorefield, West Virginia 26836
Courtesy West Virginia's Branch Mountain Bluegrass Festival
Come enjoy four days of music in the backdrop of the Branch Mountains. Each day is packed with National, Regional and Local Talents. A family setting with many things to do or just relax. Join our jam sessions and our band meet-and-greets. Also available is our lesson tent to explore new jamming techniques and songs.
Check our website for more details and to purchase tickets.
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family