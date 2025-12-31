The Wellness Weekend Retreat is a sanctuary of holistic health featuring talented workshop hosts guiding participants through various strategies aimed at reconnection and revitalization. We are thrilled to welcome back Joana Amorim, Andrew Ozinskas, and Michelle Bouton - and introduce our newest hosts Paula Swope and Jamie Dickerhoof!

Registration includes all meals, lodging, and workshops. All spaces, including our dormitory and houses are shared spaces. You may register for two pre-workshop events: Primordial Sound Certification with Paula Swope OR B.E.S.T Body/Mind Balance with Jamie Dickerhoof. These pre-workshop events are an additional charge and have limited space. After choosing lodging options, registrants will need to choose workshop slots to ensure we have appropriate numbers for each workshop. If you have any questions, you can contact Kiristen Webb at kiristen@pinemountainsettlementschool.com.

Click to view the Event Program.

Click to Register.