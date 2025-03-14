Wellness Weekend Retreat
Pine Mountain Settlement School 36 Highway 510, Bledsoe, Kentucky 40810
Spring forward from the winter doldrums and enjoy a weekend to refresh your body and spirit! Choose from a variety of workshops including edible and medicinal plants, acupuncture, tea blends, and yoga! The registration fee includes the workshops, lodging, and meals for the weekend. Lodging is dorm-style, with each participant having his/her own room but sharing community spaces such as bathrooms and living rooms.
