Wellness Weekend Retreat

to

Pine Mountain Settlement School 36 Highway 510, Bledsoe, Kentucky 40810

Spring forward from the winter doldrums and enjoy a weekend to refresh your body and spirit! Choose from a variety of workshops including edible and medicinal plants, acupuncture, tea blends, and yoga! The registration fee includes the workshops, lodging, and meals for the weekend.  Lodging is dorm-style, with each participant having his/her own room but sharing community spaces such as bathrooms and living rooms.

Info

Pine Mountain Settlement School 36 Highway 510, Bledsoe, Kentucky 40810
This & That
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Wellness Weekend Retreat - 2025-03-14 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wellness Weekend Retreat - 2025-03-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wellness Weekend Retreat - 2025-03-14 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wellness Weekend Retreat - 2025-03-14 00:00:00 ical