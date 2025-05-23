× Expand Courtesy Webster County Woodchopping Festival

Memorial Day weekend brings the Webster County Woodchopping Festival, where the “Southeastern US World Championship Woodchopper” title is won. The festival has grown out of a long timbering heritage from which has come some of the finest woodchoppers and lumbermen in the world. The choppers come from as near as the scenic mountains of Webster County and as far away as Australia and New Zealand to compete.

In addition to the chopping events, there is a variety of family entertainment, the West Virginia State Championship Fireman’s Rodeo, turkey calling contest, car and motorcycle shows and much more.