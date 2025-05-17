Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival

× Expand Unicoi, Tennessee

In honor of one of the most generous community members and founder of Scott's Farms, Wayne Scott, the festival is a celebration of community spirit and neighborly support. Handmade crafters, churches and non-profit organizations are the focus of the festival, but it has recently been opened to retail vendors at a higher rate. This means there's plenty of shopping!

Held at Unicoi Elementary School, downtown is filled with thousands of visitors and becomes a magical place where scrumptious food, musical entertainment, special events, and quality arts and crafts blend together to create the perfect atmosphere for family fun and community connection!

And did we mention the strawberries? Scott's Strawberry and Tomato Farms has a reputation for growing the most delicious strawberries in the region and since their booth is usually sold out before 2 p.m., it's obvious they're doing something right!

Shopping

There will be a wide variety of handmade craft vendors along with food vendors and non-profits!

Live Music

Local musicians will be playing all throughout the day! From bluegrass to the classics, there will be music that everyone will enjoy!

Strawberry Recipe Contest

Bring any type of strawberry dish to the festival to enter in the recipe contest! Dishes must be turned in by noon to the Mountain Harvest Kitchen tent. Winners will be announced following the book reading at 2:45pm.

Kids Zone

The Kids Zone includes inflatables ($5 all day pass), the National Army's Fit for Fun Challenge and a train ride (FREE)!

Live Children's Book Reading

The Unicoi County Public Library will be reading a children's book about strawberries from the stage starting at 2:45pm!

Strawberry Festival Pageant

Southern Sparkle Pageants hosts this event inside the elementary school. Winners will be announced on the stage at 12:45pm.