Museum of the Cherokee People The Way We See the World spotlights Indigenous self-representation in the current media and cultural landscape, offering a platform for Native artists who challenge stereotypes and share stories with heart, humor, and bold vision.

Museum of the Cherokee People’s signature celebration of Indigenous pop culture, returns Friday, August 1 at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina. Now in its fourth year, The Way We See the World is a free, community-centered event spotlighting Indigenous voices in film, art, and music. The day will feature film screenings, a live Q&A with special guests, an art market featuring handmade works by Indigenous artists, and a silent auction.

Since 1948, the Museum of the Cherokee People has served its community and visitors as the tribal museum of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Cherokee, North Carolina on the Qualla Boundary, the sovereign land of the EBCI and ancestral homelands of all Cherokees, the Museum shares the history, culture, and stories of the Cherokee people through its exhibitions, collections, and programs. Learn more at MotCP.org.