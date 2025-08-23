× Expand Courtesy Shop the Market at

Dive into the sweetness at Old McDonald Farm for the 2nd Annual Watermelon Festival! Immerse yourself in a weekend dedicated to everything watermelon – from refreshing drinks to sweet candies, intricate statues, and captivating art. Join us on Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, August 24, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for a celebration of this delicious and versatile fruit in all its forms. It’s a festival of flavors and creativity you won’t want to miss!