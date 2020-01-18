Warrior's Path State Park Winter Garden Seminar

"Gardening for the Birds" is our 31st annual Winter Garden Seminar. About the Guest Speaker: World-class Ornithologist Fred J. Alsop III, Ph.D. likes to tell students who take one of his classes on birds, “this class will change your life,” and it does. “From then on,” he points out, “those students won’t notice just ‘birds,’ but individual species. They will hear birdsong and know who is singing. The students may go on to careers that have nothing to do with my class, but they will have knowledge and a possible hobby to carry with them throughout their lives.”