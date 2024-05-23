Waltzing: Dance Workshop

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Community Room - Upstairs at The Floyd Country Store - Cost is $25

The Floyd Country Store & Handmade Music School are offering dance workshops for folks wanting to learn the basics of Waltzing with a partner. Join Stephanie Wolf and Todd Burris from 6:00-7:00PM before the Honky Tonk Night in the upstairs community room at the Floyd Country Store on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024. This class will focus on how to connect with a partner and learn to hear the music. We will introduce ways to respond easily and consistently to the music’s rhythms, simple turns, and a few embellishments that will enhance the dance experience! No prior experience is needed. Waltzing a beautiful dance that flows to the rhythm. Every Honky Tonk Thursday night has at least one waltz, or maybe you love to Square Dance or Contra? Going to a wedding or anniversary this summer? Waltzing is a great dance style to learn.