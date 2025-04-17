Walking the Labyrinth as Metaphor: Listening with the Ears of Our Hearts

Kanuga City of Hendersonville, North Carolina

Explore the labyrinth as a practice of deep listening with our hearts and a metaphor for our spiritual path.

10 a.m. – Nature Immersion with Aimeé Bostwick

11 a.m. – Presentation in the Fireplace Lounge with Jaan Ferree

11:30 a.m. – Facilitated Labyrinth Walk at the outdoor labyrinth

12:30 p.m. – Lunch Buffet

Outdoor, Religion & Spirituality
