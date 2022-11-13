A Walk Through Geologic Time

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers A walk on the Sensory Explorers Trail

Sensory Explorers’ Trail

Take a walk through the geologic history of our Earth on the Sensory Explorers’ Trail with a Virginia Master Naturalist. Stroll through 4.6 billion years of geologic history and learn when life began, when it flourished and when catastrophic events altered the course of life on the planet. Examine fossils and hold ancient rocks from the region in your hands. Explore how continental drift determined the history of our rocks, and how those billions of years of history gave rise to our beautiful Appalachian Mountains.

The Sensory Explorers’ Trail is easy for sighted, visually impaired, and blind participants. The walk will meet at the Sensory Explorer trailhead in the Picnic area. This guided 0.3-mile walk will be approximately one hour.

$10/car parking fee.