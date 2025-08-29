Vogel's Christmas Tree Lighting
to
Vogel State Park 405 Vogel State Park Road, Blairsville, Georgia
Courtesy Vogel State Park
Join us for an evening of fellowship and celebration of the true meaning of Christmas December 13, 2025. There will be hot chocolate, hot cider, cookies, Santa Claus, children's crafts, bonfires. Please bring a chair or blanket.
- 4:00 pm - Hayrides begin to the ball field
- 4:30 pm - Special Music and activities at the ball field
- 5:30-6:45 pm - Christmas Program and Tree Lighting
- Music and singing
- Bring an unwrapped gift for a child 12 and under for the Union County Sheriff's Dept. toy drive. Please no toy guns or knives.
- No charge for this event.
- In the event of rain, event will be moved to Pavilion over Lake Trahlyta.
- Program organized and presented by local churches of Union County & The Vogel Volunteers.
