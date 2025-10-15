× Expand Courtesy Visit Haywood Ice Fest

Enjoy the coolest event of the year at the Visit Haywood Ice Fest Weekend 2026! Spread across 4 days and 5 mountain towns, Ice Fest packs a punch of can’t-miss winter fun. The festivities kick off with a Cool Jazz Concert a HART Theatre on Thursday, then continue into Friday for the Ice Block Party in Downtown Waynesville. Don’t miss the main event on Saturday at the Ice Extravaganza in Maggie Valley, complete with mesmerizing live ice carving demonstrations, thrilling ice games, dazzling light features, and a variety of local vendors! Highlights also include the ice skating rink in Canton, and the Frosty 5K in Clyde. Bundle up and prepare for an unforgettable getaway that will warm your heart despite the winter chill!