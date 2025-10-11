Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival
to
Rebec Vineyards 2229 N Amherst Hwy, Amherst, Virginia 24521
We are doing it again! This is the 33rd year of this fun-filled weekend with garlic, wine, cider, delicious foods, unique artisans, kids' area and four stages of live music!
Get your tickets early and save.
* No coolers, bottles, outside alcohol or food. *bags checked.
* No pets - at events
* No tents or canopy
RAIN or SHINE event
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family