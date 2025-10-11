Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival

to

Rebec Vineyards 2229 N Amherst Hwy, Amherst, Virginia 24521

We are doing it again! This is the 33rd year of this fun-filled weekend with garlic, wine, cider, delicious foods, unique artisans, kids' area and four stages of live music!

Get your tickets early and save.

* No coolers, bottles, outside alcohol or food. *bags checked.

* No pets - at events

* No tents or canopy

RAIN or SHINE event

Info

Rebec Vineyards 2229 N Amherst Hwy, Amherst, Virginia 24521
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival - 2025-10-11 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival - 2025-10-11 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival - 2025-10-11 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival - 2025-10-11 12:00:00 ical