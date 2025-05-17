Virginia Wine & Craft Festival

× Expand Courtesy Front Royal Chamber of Commerce

The Front Royal Wine & Craft Festival is a popular annual event held in downtown Front Royal, Virginia. It takes place on the third Saturday in May and features wineries from all over the state, as well as cider, local mead breweries, artists, and vendors. Follow our Facebook page for daily updates.

​Here's what you can expect at the festival:

Wine, Cider & Mead Tastings: Sample wines from various Virginia wineries along with cider and mead from local breweries.

Arts & Crafts: Browse unique creations from local artists and crafters, including jewelry, pottery, paintings, and more.

Food & Beverages: Enjoy delicious food from local vendors, including everything from BBQ and pizza to funnel cakes and ice cream.

Live Entertainment: Enjoy live music throughout the day from a variety of talented bands and musicians.

Family Fun: Kids will enjoy activities like face painting and balloon animals.

This is a rain or shine event.