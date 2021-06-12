Virginia State Parks History and Culture: Water Powered Mills at Sky Meadows

Over 50 streams and waterways crisscross Fauquier County, once powering nearly 300 mills and providing an important service to local farmers such as Abner Settle. Located in close proximity to Sky Meadows, along Gap Run, were Shearman's Mill, Bosteyon's Mill, and Simper's Mill. Join staff and volunteers to learn about the mills of the Crooked Run Valley and their impact on farmers' lives, and hear how Sky Meadows' farm continues to use historic mills today.

