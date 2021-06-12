Virginia State Parks History and Culture: Water Powered Mills at Sky Meadows
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood
Over 50 streams and waterways crisscross Fauquier County, once powering nearly 300 mills and providing an important service to local farmers such as Abner Settle. Located in close proximity to Sky Meadows, along Gap Run, were Shearman's Mill, Bosteyon's Mill, and Simper's Mill. Join staff and volunteers to learn about the mills of the Crooked Run Valley and their impact on farmers' lives, and hear how Sky Meadows' farm continues to use historic mills today.
Program adjustments in response to COVID-19: Social distancing and facemasks required for the duration of activities.
$10/car parking fee.