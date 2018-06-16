Virginia State Parks History and Culture: Civil War to Civil Rights

From separation of families during slavery in the mid-1800s, to children without local schools in the mid-1900s, Sky Meadows' history is rich in stories of African American's experience in the Crooked Run Valley. Join staff and volunteers for special tours of the park's Historic Area to see, hear, taste and touch these stories. Tours begin every half hour at the front porch of Mount Bleak House.
Info
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144 View Map
Education & Learning, History