Virginia State Parks History and Culture: Civil War to Civil Rights

From separation of families during slavery in the mid-1800s, to children without local schools in the mid-1900s, Sky Meadows' history is rich in stories of African Americans' experiences in the Crooked Run Valley. To commemorate the 400th anniversary of Africans in America, join staff and volunteers for special tours of the park's Historic Area to see, hear, taste, and touch these stories. Tours begin every half hour at the front porch of Mount Bleak House.

$10/car park entrance fee