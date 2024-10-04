× Expand Provided by the Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale Images from past relief sales

The Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale is an annual, all volunteer event that raises money for Mennonite Central Committee 's(MCC), natural disaster relief efforts,

community development, and peace building around the world. The Relief Sales offer a little bit of everything – quilts, artwork, homemade donuts, apple butter,

farmers market, country breakfast, BBQ chicken, antiques, international foods, crafts, music and activities for the whole family.