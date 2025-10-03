Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale

Rockingham County Fair Grounds 4808 S. Valley Pike , Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801

Oct 3rd, 4pm-9pm and Oct 4th 7am- 2pm

The Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale is an annual, all volunteer event that raises money for Mennonite Central Committee (MCC). The 2 day event includes an auction of quilts, woodwork, handmade items, breakfast, a 5K, and more. A wide variety of homemade food is also a highlight for many people.

Charity & Fundraisers
