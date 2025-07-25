Virginia Highlands Festival

to

Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center One Partnership Drive, Abingdon, Virginia 24210

With over 200 individual events, the whole family will find something to explore at the Virginia Highlands Festival. Uncover treasures at the Antiques & Vintage Market and shop for unique handcrafted items with our Arts & Crafts exhibitors. Join us for an Outdoor excursion at Hungry Mother State Park and take a walking tour of a local vineyard. Learn all about Appalachian food and history from experts who are passionate about sharing their knowledge. Cap it all off with amazing music and dance the night away!

Info

Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center One Partnership Drive, Abingdon, Virginia 24210
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Virginia Highlands Festival - 2025-07-25 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virginia Highlands Festival - 2025-07-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virginia Highlands Festival - 2025-07-25 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virginia Highlands Festival - 2025-07-25 00:00:00 ical