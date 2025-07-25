With over 200 individual events, the whole family will find something to explore at the Virginia Highlands Festival. Uncover treasures at the Antiques & Vintage Market and shop for unique handcrafted items with our Arts & Crafts exhibitors. Join us for an Outdoor excursion at Hungry Mother State Park and take a walking tour of a local vineyard. Learn all about Appalachian food and history from experts who are passionate about sharing their knowledge. Cap it all off with amazing music and dance the night away!