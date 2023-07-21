× Expand Virginia Highlands Festival

74 years ago, Robert Porterfield began a cultural experience unparalleled to our region. The Virginia Highlands Festival has continued to grow in size and scope to become a destination for tourists and a beloved regional cultural resource for the arts, history and culture of Southwest Virginia.

With over 200 individual events, the whole family will find something to explore at the Virginia Highlands Festival. Uncover treasures at the Antiques & Vintage Market and shop for unique handcrafted items with our Arts & Crafts exhibitors. Join us for an Outdoor excursion at Hungry Mother State Park and take a walking tour of a local vineyard. Learn all about Appalachian food and history from experts who are passionate about sharing their knowledge. Cap it all off with amazing music and dance the night away!