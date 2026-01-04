× Expand Courtesy Virginia Festival of the Book

The 2026 Virginia Festival of the Book is happening March 20-22, 2026, in Charlottesville, Virginia. This beloved annual tradition brings together writers and readers to promote books, reading, literacy, and literary culture. Themed broadly around the concept of “Revolutions” in recognition of the America’s 250th anniversary, the 2026 Virginia Festival of the Book will include a stellar slate of authors and events, bringing out the best in poetry, children’s literature, fiction and non-fiction.

Festival events are in-person, with many live-streamed to reach Virginians where we are. Mark your calendars -- we’ll see you in March!