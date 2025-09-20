× Expand Virginia Clay Festival

Join us September 20-21, 2025, for the Virginia Clay Festival! Held in the town of Stanardsville, the Virginia Clay Festival is an art show celebrating the creative possibilities of clay.

The festival will be held at the newly remodeled William Monroe High School cafeteria & commons building at 254 Monroe Drive, Stanardsville, Virginia 22973.

Food trucks will be serving food both days.

Pets are not allowed

Admission and Parking are free.

Event hours: Saturday 10-5, Sunday 10-4