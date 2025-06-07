Virginia Black Bear Festival

Downtown Stanardsville 0 Main Street, Town of Stanardsville, Virginia 22973

Welcome!

The Virginia Black Bear Festival is a community event celebrating nature and mountain outdoors in Greene County, Shenandoah National Park and the Appalachian Trail.​

The event is held on the first Saturday of June, National Black Bear Day, in beautiful downtown Stanardsville, VA.​

Our festival is a one-day event that includes live entertainment, fun interactive activities, educational presentations, delicious food, and more!

Activities include:

  • outdoor sports and adventure activities including rock wall climbing and slackline 
  • nature and wildlife adventures organizations
  • live music, clogging, line dancing, drum circle, face painting, and story telling
  • artisans, craft vendors, and chainsaw artist
  • food trucks and bear-themed food
  • and so much more!!!

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
