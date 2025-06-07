Virginia Black Bear Festival
Downtown Stanardsville 0 Main Street, Town of Stanardsville, Virginia 22973
Welcome!
The Virginia Black Bear Festival is a community event celebrating nature and mountain outdoors in Greene County, Shenandoah National Park and the Appalachian Trail.
The event is held on the first Saturday of June, National Black Bear Day, in beautiful downtown Stanardsville, VA.
Our festival is a one-day event that includes live entertainment, fun interactive activities, educational presentations, delicious food, and more!
Activities include:
- outdoor sports and adventure activities including rock wall climbing and slackline
- nature and wildlife adventures organizations
- live music, clogging, line dancing, drum circle, face painting, and story telling
- artisans, craft vendors, and chainsaw artist
- food trucks and bear-themed food
- and so much more!!!
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family