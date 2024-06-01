Virginia Black Bear Festival
to
Greene Commons Pavilion 40 Celt Road , Roanoke, Virginia 22973
Greene County Visitor Center
Virginia Black Bear Festival Poster
Virginia Black Bear Festival
June 1, 2024
10am – 4pm
Join us for a community event celebrating nature, outdoors in Greene County, Shenandoah National Park and the Appalachian Trail.
The event is held on the first Saturday of June, National Black Bear Day, in beautiful downtown Stanardsville, VA.
Our festival is a one-day event that includes live entertainment, fun interactive activities, delicious food, and more! Learn more at https://www.vablackbearfestival.com
A family friendly FREE event.