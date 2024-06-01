Virginia Black Bear Festival

Greene Commons Pavilion 40 Celt Road , Roanoke, Virginia 22973

June 1, 2024

10am – 4pm

Join us for a community event celebrating nature, outdoors in Greene County, Shenandoah National Park and the Appalachian Trail.

The event is held on the first Saturday of June, National Black Bear Day, in beautiful downtown Stanardsville, VA.

Our festival is a one-day event that includes live entertainment, fun interactive activities, delicious food, and more! Learn more at https://www.vablackbearfestival.com

A family friendly FREE event.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
4349856663
