Virginia Black Bear Festival 2025
to
Downtown Stanardsville 0 Main Street, Town of Stanardsville, Virginia 22973
Greene County Tourism
Celebrate the 2nd annual Virginia Black Bear Festival in downtown Stanardsville. Interact with experts and discover regional outdoor opportunities that include hiking, cycling, fly fishing, archery, and camping. Engage with rangers from Shenandoah National Park, learn nature survival skills, and meet Smokey Bear! Participate in educational and interactive demonstrations led by nature organizations. Enjoy live music, food trucks, activities for all ages, shop local vendors showcasing bear and nature themed items. The Virginia Black Bear Festival…the excitement is unbearable
June 7, 2025
10AM – 4PM
Free admission!
*Public parking at Greene County School Complex in Stanardsville.