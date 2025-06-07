Virginia Black Bear Festival 2025

to

Downtown Stanardsville 0 Main Street, Town of Stanardsville, Virginia 22973

Celebrate the 2nd annual Virginia Black Bear Festival in downtown Stanardsville. Interact with experts and discover regional outdoor opportunities that include hiking, cycling, fly fishing, archery, and camping. Engage with rangers from Shenandoah National Park, learn nature survival skills, and meet Smokey Bear! Participate in educational and interactive demonstrations led by nature organizations. Enjoy live music, food trucks, activities for all ages, shop local vendors showcasing bear and nature themed items. The Virginia Black Bear Festival…the excitement is unbearable

June 7, 2025

10AM – 4PM

Free admission!

*Public parking at Greene County School Complex in Stanardsville.

Info

Downtown Stanardsville 0 Main Street, Town of Stanardsville, Virginia 22973
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
4349856663
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Virginia Black Bear Festival 2025 - 2025-06-07 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virginia Black Bear Festival 2025 - 2025-06-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virginia Black Bear Festival 2025 - 2025-06-07 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virginia Black Bear Festival 2025 - 2025-06-07 10:00:00 ical