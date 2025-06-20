Virginia Bigfoot Con & Family Festival

to

Weyers Cave Community Center Roanoke, Virginia 24467

Regardless if you're a Believer a knower or a skeptic there's something here for everyone !

We have a very unique vendors Bigfoot & Cryptid themed, Arts and Crafts, Authors, guest speakers, Food trucks. Rides for kids, Bouncy houses, and and for more information visit the event website www.vabigfootcon.com

This event is happening Friday June 20th from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and June 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and you should know that there will be a medieval Renaissance show performing doing demos and battles on June 21st come on out and start creating some awesome memories....

Info

Weyers Cave Community Center Roanoke, Virginia 24467
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Virginia Bigfoot Con & Family Festival - 2025-06-20 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virginia Bigfoot Con & Family Festival - 2025-06-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virginia Bigfoot Con & Family Festival - 2025-06-20 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virginia Bigfoot Con & Family Festival - 2025-06-20 00:00:00 ical