Join us at the Vinton Farmers' Market for our annual Vinton Fall Festival Saturday, October 11, 2025. Get ready to celebrate the season with a day filled with fun, food, and festivities for the whole family.

Event Highlights

Over 100 Craft and Food Vendors: Explore a wide array of unique crafts and delicious foods from local artisans and chefs.

Entertainment on Two Stages: Enjoy live performances throughout the day, showcasing local talent and diverse musical acts.

Children’s Activities: Delight the little ones with a variety of fun-filled activities designed just for them.

Petting Zoo & Pony Rides: Get up close with friendly animals and let the kids experience the joy of pony rides.

Downtown Businesses: Visit our charming local shops and restaurants and discover special offerings during the festival.

Additional Information

Free Admission: Enjoy all the festival activities at no cost.

Parking: Ample parking is available throughout downtown for your convenience.

Bring your family and friends to experience the vibrant community spirit of Vinton. Whether you’re shopping for handcrafted treasures, savoring tasty treats, or enjoying live entertainment, there’s something for everyone at the Vinton Fall Festival!

For more information, visit the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce website:

VINTONCHAMBER.COM

We look forward to seeing you there!

Find the vendor application at https://www.vintonchamber.com/event-forms/

Please remember ONLY the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce accepts vendor applications and fees for our events.