Veterans Day Celebration
Rocky Top Sports World 1870 Sports World Blvd, Gatlinburg, Tennessee 37738
For more than 20 years, Gatlinburg has celebrated Veterans Day with a tribute to honor the United States Military service members and veterans. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Day National Committee recognizes the ceremony as an official Regional Site for the Observance of Veterans Day. This year’s ceremony will take place at the Rocky Top Sports World.
The event is free to the public.
