Veteran’s Day Special: Free Admission for Veterans
Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Village of Chimney Rock Village, North Carolina 28720
Veterans, reservists, retired and active military personnel are our American heroes, and Chimney Rock would like to honor your service with a free visit to Chimney Rock State Park during November 7-11, 2018. Must present military ID or proof of service.
Info
Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Village of Chimney Rock Village, North Carolina 28720 View Map