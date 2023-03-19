Vernal Pool Adventures!

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/vollunteers Salamander

Sensory Explorers’ Trail

The appearance of frogs and salamanders are a sure sign of spring. Vernal pools, shallow bodies of water that dry in the summer heat, provide a place for some very special amphibians to lay their eggs before returning to the land for the remainder of the year. Join a Virginia Master Naturalist on a visit to a vernal pool as we search for signs of these unique species. This guided .03-mile walk will be approximately one hour. The Sensory Explorers’ Trail is a nature trail accessible for the blind and visually impaired. Programs on the trail are designed to explore a variety of senses in the exploration of the natural world.

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalist Shenandoah Chapter please visit their website.

The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self guided walks daily. To learn more about this accessible feature please visit our website.

$10/car parking fee.