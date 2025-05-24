ValleyFest

× Expand Courtesy Massanutten Resort

A breathtaking property, Massanutten Resort® features 6,000 acres of mountain fun at its very best. Unique in its size, variety of amenities, and outstanding condo and hotel accommodations, Massanutten has secured its spot as one of the premier all-seasons resort destinations on the East Coast.

Massanutten Resort® offers many unique amenities including the Indoor/Outdoor WaterPark, Ski and Adventure Park area, two fantastic golf courses, farm-to-table dining experiences, shopping and recreation options, along with a day spa for complete relaxation and rejuvenation. Located in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, Massanutten is easily accessible from many major cities.