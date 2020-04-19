Valley Guard Camp of Instruction--Civil War Living History

Historic Area.

The warm weather of Spring spelled an inevitable return to combat for Civil War soldiers, requiring much time drilling and training. Experience this significant, yet often overlooked, aspect of a soldier's life as the Valley Guards recreate a Camp of Instruction of the 10th Virginia Infantry. Listen and watch as the officers of this living history group train and instruct their subordinates in drill and manual of arms. Walk through their camp and talk to these soldiers about their duties and ways they prepared for war. Talk to park rangers and hear how the war impacted the lives of the Settle family who lived at Mount Bleak house.

$10/car parking fee.