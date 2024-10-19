Valle Country Fair

NC 194, Valle Crucis, NC NC 194, North Carolina 28604

Handmade Meets Homegrown at this overgrown church bazaar set in a picturesque North Carolina mountain valley during peak fall color. It's an authentic harvest-season community celebration that revolves around hand-made crafts, home-cooked food and mountain music. All proceeds go to help people in need. Free admission, $10 parking per vehicle.

Concerts & Live Music, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs
828-963-4609
