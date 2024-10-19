Valle Country Fair
Valle Crucis Conference Center Highway 194, Valle Crucis, North Carolina
Photo by Catherine Morton
Boone native Brooks Forsyth has been performing at the Valle Country Fair since he was a member of the children's choir at the church which sponsors the harvest festival to raise monies for people in need.
Handmade Meets Homegrown at this overgrown church bazaar set in a picturesque North Carolina mountain valley during peak fall color. It's an authentic harvest-season community celebration that revolves around hand-made crafts, home-cooked food and mountain music. All proceeds go to help people in need. Free admission, $10 parking per vehicle.
www.vallecountryfair.org 828-963-4609