× Expand Photo by Ted Moree , courtesy of the Valle Country Fair Each year the Valle Country Fair can be counted on to showcase the very best in local bluegrass, country and gospel music. The main stage is located next to the dining tent so that fairgoers can enjoy mountain music while they savor the flavors of Brunswick Stew and barbecue.

The Valle Country Fair is an overgrown church bazaar set in the center of one of the most picturesque valleys in the North Carolina mountains at the peak of the fall color season. The gathering is an authentic harvest-season community celebration that revolves around quality hand-made crafts, home-cooked food and mountain music.

Admission is free and ample parking is available adjacent to the fairgrounds for $10 per car. Sponsored by the Church of the Holy Cross and the Valle Crucis Conference Center, all proceeds from the Fair go to help people in need.