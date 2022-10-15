Valle Country Fair

Valle Crucis Conference Center Highway 194, Valle Crucis, North Carolina

The Valle Country Fair is an overgrown church bazaar set in the center of one of the most picturesque valleys in the North Carolina mountains at the peak of the fall color season. The gathering is an authentic harvest-season community celebration that revolves around quality hand-made crafts, home-cooked food and mountain music.

Admission is free and ample parking is available adjacent to the fairgrounds for $10 per car. Sponsored by the Church of the Holy Cross and the Valle Crucis Conference Center, all proceeds from the Fair go to help people in need.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs
828-963-4609
