The Valle Country Fair was founded in 1979 by the members of Holy Cross Episcopal Church to raise funds for community outreach. The mission of Holy Cross includes a commitment to "share Christ's love through compassionate ministry."

There are a number of fair concessions operated by the church membership that give 100 percent of their proceeds to the Fair. Other exhibitors are asked to "tithe" by donating ten percent of their revenues to the Fair.

Concessions operated by the church include take-home treats like apple butter, jams and jellies and baked goods, as well as lunch fare like Brunswick stew, sausage with onions and peppers, chili, and barbecue.

The 2023 Fair channeled over $50,000 to serve people in need. Part of the money is disbursed via grants to High Country organizations which serve the most vulnerable among us and some is retained to be used by the Holy Cross outreach committee throughout the year to assist individuals and families in crisis. Nonprofit groups in Avery and Watauga Counties are invited to apply to receive monies from the Fair by contacting the Mission & Outreach Committee of the Church of the Holy Cross.

Food

Pig out on Brunswick Stew, chili, BBQ, sausage with peppers & onions and more. Then take home fresh baked goods, homemade jams & jellies and apple butter made while you watch!

Crafts

All arts and crafts available for purchase at the Fair are handmade. Exhibitors are chosen to offer Fair visitors a wide variety of the finest quality items in a range of media.

Mountain Music

Tap your feet as a dozen different local bluegrass, gospel and country bands perform throughout the day. Another stage features cloggers, square dancers and storytellers!

Family Fun

Try your hand at pumpkin bowling, get your face painted or visit with live alpacas. There is always something fun and out of the ordinary for families to do at the Fair!