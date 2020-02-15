Valentine’s Dinner and Dance with Running Wolfe and the Renegades and the Fines Creek Flatfooters
Fines Creek Community Center 190 Fines Creek Rd, Clyde, North Carolina 28721
Come Join us for traditional country and rock, clogging, line dancing, two-step, swing and mountain dancing. 100% of proceeds go to FCCA in supporting scholarships, community needs, and the Manna Food bank.
- Steak Dinner and Dance $15 (includes baked tater, salad, dessert, drink)
- Dance Only $5
- Dinner only $12
- Cake Walk and 50/50 Raffle
- Kids 6 and Under-Free.
