Valentine’s Dinner and Dance with Running Wolfe and the Renegades and the Fines Creek Flatfooters

Come Join us for traditional country and rock, clogging, line dancing, two-step, swing and mountain dancing. 100% of proceeds go to FCCA in supporting scholarships, community needs, and the Manna Food bank.

Steak Dinner and Dance $15 (includes baked tater, salad, dessert, drink)

Dance Only $5

Dinner only $12

Cake Walk and 50/50 Raffle

Kids 6 and Under-Free.