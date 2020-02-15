Valentine’s Dinner and Dance with Running Wolfe and the Renegades and the Fines Creek Flatfooters

to Google Calendar - Valentine’s Dinner and Dance with Running Wolfe and the Renegades and the Fines Creek Flatfooters - 2020-02-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine’s Dinner and Dance with Running Wolfe and the Renegades and the Fines Creek Flatfooters - 2020-02-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine’s Dinner and Dance with Running Wolfe and the Renegades and the Fines Creek Flatfooters - 2020-02-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine’s Dinner and Dance with Running Wolfe and the Renegades and the Fines Creek Flatfooters - 2020-02-15 18:00:00

Fines Creek Community Center 190 Fines Creek Rd, Clyde, North Carolina 28721

Come Join us for traditional country and rock, clogging, line dancing, two-step, swing and mountain dancing. 100% of proceeds go to FCCA in supporting scholarships, community needs, and the Manna Food bank.

  • Steak Dinner and Dance $15 (includes baked tater, salad, dessert, drink)
  • Dance Only $5
  •  Dinner only $12
  • Cake Walk and 50/50 Raffle
  • Kids 6 and Under-Free.

Info

Fines Creek Community Center 190 Fines Creek Rd, Clyde, North Carolina 28721 View Map
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Valentine’s Dinner and Dance with Running Wolfe and the Renegades and the Fines Creek Flatfooters - 2020-02-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine’s Dinner and Dance with Running Wolfe and the Renegades and the Fines Creek Flatfooters - 2020-02-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine’s Dinner and Dance with Running Wolfe and the Renegades and the Fines Creek Flatfooters - 2020-02-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine’s Dinner and Dance with Running Wolfe and the Renegades and the Fines Creek Flatfooters - 2020-02-15 18:00:00