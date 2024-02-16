Urban Bush Women – 40th Anniversary: Legacy + Lineage + Liberation

× Expand Hayim Heron Urban Bush Women Dancers!

In honor of Urban Bush Women’s 40th Anniversary, Legacy + Lineage + Liberation celebrates the power of Women(+) in an evening of new and classic works that transcend genres and amplify the voices of Women(+) of color. This dynamic program features iconic works by Founder Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, and a new work by Co-Artistic Directors Chanon Judson and Mame Diarra Speis.

Each of these works gives multiple dimensions of life that resonate in this time of reflection around equity and justice, and that lift up Black lives in inspiring ways. Experience UBW’s great sense of musicality, reflection inside of empathy and joy, and leave the theater energized and inspired. Works include but are not limited to: “Give Your Hands to Struggle;” “Women’s Resistance;” “I Don’t Know but I Been Told…if You Keep on Dancin’ You Never Grow Old;” and “Haint Blu (proscenium).”