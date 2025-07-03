The 29th Annual Upstate Shakespeare Festival features The Two Gentlemen of Verona and runs July 3-27, 2025, Thursday through Sunday nights.

While many people might associate Shakespeare with high school English class, his works are true classics that help us understand different cultures, different people, and different times. In fact, it’s been said that Shakespeare was ‘not of an age, but for all time.’ Now, more than 400 years after his death, that statement still rings true.

Knowing that many people don’t seek out Shakespearean plays, we sought to bring Shakespeare to the people in a fun, educational, free, and accessible way. The Warehouse Theatre put on our first ever Upstate Shakespeare Festival back in 1995. Since then, it has truly become a Greenville Tradition.