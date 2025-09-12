× Expand Courtesy Upstate Renaissance Faire

The Upstate Renaissance Faire began in 2021 in an attempt to revitalize small businesses after the 2020 pandemic. ​The first year was a resounding success with over 10,000 attending the Faire. This success was made possible by the faire goers, our team of organizers, amazing vendors/performers, and generous sponsors. Now the Faire is working to become an integral part of Upstate culture.​​

If you want to support our mission and vision, reach out to info@upstaterenaissancefaire.com

September 12: 5:00 pm. - 10:00 p.m.

September 13: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

September 14: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.