Upstate Renaissance Faire
to
Piedmont Interstate Fairgrounds 575 Fairgrounds Rd, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29303
Courtesy Upstate Renaissance Faire
The Upstate Renaissance Faire began in 2021 in an attempt to revitalize small businesses after the 2020 pandemic. The first year was a resounding success with over 10,000 attending the Faire. This success was made possible by the faire goers, our team of organizers, amazing vendors/performers, and generous sponsors. Now the Faire is working to become an integral part of Upstate culture.
If you want to support our mission and vision, reach out to info@upstaterenaissancefaire.com
September 12: 5:00 pm. - 10:00 p.m.
September 13: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
September 14: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.