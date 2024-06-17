Upcountry History Museum Channels the ‘Force’ for Summer Exhibition

× Expand Photo Provided By UHM Original costumes and props from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and authentic collectibles from the different "Star Wars" movies highlight this display of legends and legacies.

Iconic movies produce memorable characters and memorable characters often create lasting identities by the costumes they wear. There’s no mistaking who the characters are in “Finding the Force…Awakening an Empire,” the Star Wars exhibition now open at the Upcountry History Museum.

On display in this exhibition are original costumes and props from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” which feature an ensemble of signature looks of the now legendary cast of characters that resonate with audiences. In addition, a collection of original, authentic Star Wars collectibles will be exhibited throughout.

The similar characteristics in costuming from the earlier movies provide an appreciation for the costume designer’s creative process in maintaining identifiable consistency throughout the different films.

“Finding the Force” brings together a unique presentation of the history, costuming, creatives, and characters that not only highlights the legends and legacies of the storied Star Wars franchise, but also offers insight into elements that have consistently connected us to a galaxy far, far away for more than 45 years.

The Upcountry History Museum is proud to partner with Walt Disney Archives in presenting "Finding the Force…Awakening an Empire." This exhibition will be on display through Sunday, November 3, 2024.

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.